Football

Costa's future is uncertain.

Diego Costa sends Instagram post after Antonio Conte row emerges

There are varying reports as to what caused Diego Costa’s heated argument with Antonio Conte at Chelsea’s training ground on Tuesday, but none of them make the situation any easier for the Blues.

The Daily Mail reported that Costa didn’t take too kindly when Conte sided with the club’s medical staff after they raised doubts about the extent of Costa’s injury complaints.

The Times, however, believe that the fitness issue was simply a smokescreen to hide his disgruntlement at Stamford Bridge.

Whatever the case, Chelsea will be without the Premier League’s top goalscorer for today’s game against Leicester City, and that isn’t good for their hopes of winning the title.

Costa has been incredible this season, scoring 14 goals. But the Independent believe his head has been turned by an incredible offer from one Chinese Super League club ready to pay him £576,000-a-week.

It would be hard for anyone to say no to those figures, and also explains why Chelsea fans shouldn’t look to these videos of Costa and Conte getting along as proof that the Spain international is happy at the club.

Costa's Instagram post

But supporters will jump on any hint that the reports of Costa’s unhappiness have been blown out of proportion. And he provided it with an interesting post on Instagram on Friday night.

“Come on Chelsea!!!” reads the caption, along with a blue heart.

Chelsea fans react

Presumably, Costa wasn’t behind the post. But it’s unlike that it would have been shared without his consent.

Some fans believe it’s a sign that he’s staying, while others simply don’t know what to think.

Although Costa’s future is unclear, one thing is for sure; Chelsea can’t let this ruin what has been a brilliant season.

What do you think of Costa's Instagram post - is he staying? Let us know in the comments section below!

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

