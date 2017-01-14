Ask a Manchester United fan and a Liverpool supporter to figure out whose club is bigger and you’ll never get an answer.

Any match between the two arch-rivals represents a clash in which more than just Premier League points or a place in the next round of the competition is at stake.

The bragging rights up for grabs in this fixture are arguably the most significant in English football and up there with the rest of Europe, too.

While their respective trophy cabinets are the most commonly used supporting evidence in this perennial debate, all eyes will be on United and Liverpool come Sunday as they face off for the 226th time at Old Trafford.

The second-placed Reds currently boast a five-point gap over their hosts in sixth position, while United are enjoying a nine-game winning streak in all competitions.

But with recent history swept aside, Jose Mourinho believes there’s no contest when it comes to answering which of the two rivals is the bigger club.

Asked if the meeting between the pair is still the top fixture in the English game, he said, as per the Mirror: “I don’t know. I know that Manchester United is the biggest club in this country.

“I know. You know. Everybody knows. I’m sorry.

"It’s easy to know.

"I can feel the rivalry is big and, for sure, it’s a big match. Around the world, people will look to this match with special eyes, that’s for sure.”

It’s a huge claim from Mourinho going into what could be a crucial game in the race for a top-four finish this season.

The reverse fixture at Anfield in October ended in a lacklustre 0-0 draw and, like Liverpool fans, Jurgen Klopp will hoping for a marked improvement on both that result and their recent showings.

Speaking about the Red Devils’ hot form, the German said: “In all the games they’ve won since they last played us, they haven’t played us.”

Liverpool have hit a slight rough patch in recent weeks and are yet to claim their first win of 2017.

They were held to shock draws against Sunderland then Plymouth in the FA Cup before suffering an away leg defeat to Southampton in the League Cup on Wednesday.

Form certainly favours United ahead of Sunday’s meeting but as is usually the case, recent performances count for little in this kind of fixture.

Is Manchester United or Liverpool the bigger club? Give YOUR opinion in the comment box below!

