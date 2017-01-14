Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Payet wants out of West Ham.

Dimitri Payet has a plan to avoid playing for West Ham

West Ham United have been rocked by the news that Dimitri Payet doesn’t want to play for the club.

Slaven Bilic revealed the news in his press conference on Thursday,

“It has left me sad, angry, but at the moment Dimitri has said he will not play for the club, so I have no alternative but to plan for Saturday’s match without him,” the Hammers boss wrote in his column for the London Evening Standard.

“He will not train with the rest of the squad and the club’s position remains consistent, which is that he is not for sale.

“It would be much better if this had not happened and he had remained committed to West Ham, but that is not the case, so life goes on.”

It’s since been discovered that Payet wishes to return to Marseille. The Independent believe West Ham want between £35 million and £40m for the Frenchman, who signed a contract extension with the club last February that doesn’t expire until 2021.

But with Payet refusing to even train with his employers, it’s possible West Ham will accept a lower bid just to shift the 29-year-old, who has become a problem.

West Ham United v Hull City - Premier League

Payet's plan to not play

Payet’s behaviour is pretty shameful when you consider West Ham made him the highest-paid player in the club’s history and provided the platform for him to appear at Euro 2016.

But he’s desperate to force his exit. According to the Mirror, he even has a plan to avoid playing if West Ham ask him to.

The newspaper claims Payet has threatened to feign injury if Bilic ever orders him to play.

“He has said that unless he gets a move he will neither train nor play and he will invent an injury,” a club insider said.

West Ham officials were reportedly stunned by Payet’s threat.

Leicester City v West Ham United - Premier League

Bilic tried Payet one more time

Bilic gave Payet one last chance to change his mind before revealing to the press that the playmaker had gone on strike.

“This situation with Dimitri has been developing for a little while now,” the Croatian added. “Two days ago, he and I had a meeting. I won’t disclose what was said, but I was left in no doubt as to his intentions.

“Yesterday, just before the normal pre-match press conference, I asked Dimitri one more time: ‘Are you standing by what you said a couple of days ago or have you thought more about it?’ He replied that he was standing by his decision, so that was that.

“The right thing to do then was to tell the supporters and the players what was happening and I informed the squad later that morning, before we began training.”

Should West Ham sell Payet now? Let us know in the comments section below!

