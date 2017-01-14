Boxer Nick Blackwell didn’t have the best of years in 2016. The 26-year-old was forced to hang up his gloves after he was put in an induced coma following a defeat to Chris Eubank Jr back in March.

Blackwell found himself in a coma yet again after a sparring session with Hasan Karkadi in November resulted in the 2010 English middleweight champion having to undergo surgery on his brain.

After waking from his coma on December 23, those involved have come under serious scrutiny and following Wednesday’s hearing, the British Boxing Board of Control have started to dish out the punishments.

Article continues below

Blackwell’s partner on the day Karkadi became the first to receive a penalty as he was hit with a six-month suspension.

Well, it now seems that a second culprit is prepared to face the consequences.

Article continues below

It has been confirmed that Blackwell’s trainer Liam Wilkins, who oversaw the four-round session, is to have his licence withdrawn, under a year after receiving it.

The Board have stated that Wilkins’ conduct was “detrimental to the interests of boxing,” via Sky Sports.

They also added: "In view of the seriousness thereof it is not in the interests or welfare of boxing for him to hold a trainer's licence."

Year away from a full recovery

After retiring from the ring, Blackwell is without a licence and despite being advised not to fight again after his previous injury, he did it anyway with the support of his young trainer.

On the same day as Wilkins’ hearing, one of Blackwell’s family members told the BBC that the boxer is still unable to walk and will have to endure a wait of up to a year before he makes a full recovery.

Is it a fair punishment? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms