costa conte.

How Chelsea players reacted to row between Diego Costa and Antonio Conte

Just when it looked like Chelsea would breeze their way to the Premier League title this season, out came the news that nobody expected to hear.

Diego Costa, the team’s top scorer and best striker, has been axed for the Blues’ trip to Leicester City on Saturday evening following a furious row with manager Antonio Conte.

The Brazil-born Spain international hasn’t trained with the first-team squad for nearly a week, per the Mirror, and his future at Stamford Bridge is now in serious doubt.

According to the Daily Mail, Costa had a heated exchange with Conte due to concerns over his fitness.

The former Atletico Madrid star had complained about a lower back injury but Chelsea’s medical team are reportedly unconvinced. By backing his medical staff, rather than his forward, Conte has now fallen out with one of his key players - big time.

Costa has received a ridiculous offer from China

Some, however, are cynical that this is the real reason behind Costa’s sudden unhappiness.

Sky Sports claim the striker has had his head turned by an astronomical offer from China.

It’s understood the 28-year-old has received an eye-watering £30 million-per-year offer from an unnamed Chinese Super League club.

That equates to a mind-blowing £576,000-per-week.

How Chelsea players reacted to the row

But what else do we know about the actual training ground row?

Not too much at the moment - unfortunately there’s unlikely to be footage of the incident - although it’s been reported by Sky Italia that Conte shouted “Go to China!” at Costa following the row.

We really hope that’s true.

The Independent, meanwhile, understand that the other Chelsea players present at training were left “stunned” by the argument.

Chelsea Receive Monthly Premier League Awards

And who can blame them? After all, the relationship between the two men has, up to now, been excellent.

Just last weekend, there was footage of Costa and Conte having a laugh together on the touchline during Chelsea’s FA Cup close against Peterborough United.

But there’s now a real possibility that Costa has played his final game for the west London outfit, even though Roman Abramovich is reluctant to sell the player.

