Grizzlies (25-17) 110, Rockets (31-11) 105

Having beaten the Golden State Warriors on the road this season, Memphis added the current second seed in the west to their away day triumphs. The combination of Tony Allen (22 points) and Mike Conley (17 points) did the damage to the tune of 39 points on the night, while Zach Randolph produced a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds in just over 23 minutes.

James Harden had a game-high 27 points for Houston, but with seven turnovers and only three rebounds, it wasn't the best night for The Beard by any stretch. In better news, though, Eric Gordon returned to the lineup and manage to register 13 points.

Thunder (24-17) 86, Timberwolves (14-26) 96

Harden's main rival for the MVP award as this point had an off night as well, and while Russell Westbrook had 21 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists for his 19th triple-double of the season, he also had 10 turnovers and thus joins Harden on one quadruple-double this season.

Minnesota were led to victory by the mightily impressive Karl-Anthony Towns. The big man's stat line read 29 points, 17 rebounds, two steals and three blocks while Andre Wiggins dropped 19 points and Ricky Rubio had an impressive 14-point, 14-dime double-double.

Hornets (20-20) 93, 76ers (12-25) 102

Thanks to 24 Joel Embiid points, the Philadelphia 76ers have now won three games straight, and it's the first time they have managed such a run of form in three years. Dario Saric also made a key contribution of 15 points and six boards off the bench.

Nicolas Batum and Kemba Walker combined for 36 points in the guard spots for Charlotte, and Cody Zeller also weighed in with a 16-point, 10-board double-double as Michael Jordan's franchise levels out at .500.

Nets (8-31) 113, Raptors (26-13) 132

The Nets continued their miserable season with their ninth loss on the spin and they have the worst record in the entire NBA by three games. Even 20 points from Brook Lopez and a team-high 23 from Bojan Bogdanovic couldn't grab them the win they desperately need.

As for the Raptors, the Canadian franchise had a field day at the Air Canada Center as seven of their players reached double-digits on the night, however, unsurprisingly, DeMar DeRozan was the man to lead the group with 28 points.

Heat (11-30) 108, Bucks (20-18) 116

The post-Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh world is proving to be a difficult place for Miami as they slipped to their fourth defeat in a row. Hassan Whiteside and Goran Dragic both led the team in scoring with 19 points while James Johnson had a 10-point, 12-assist double-double coming off the bench.

For the Bucks, Giannis Antetokoumpo recorded 19 points, eight rebounds, six assists with one steal and one block, but Jabari Parker top-scored for the Bucks with 24 points. After a slow start to the season, they are now in the thick of the playoff hunt.

Celtics (25-15) 103, Hawks (22-17) 101

When third met fourth in the Eastern Conference at Philips Arena last night, it was Boston that further cemented their position deep in the playoff picture. Isaiah Thomas drove them forward once again with 28 points, but Kelly Olynyx's 26 coming off the bench was also vital.

For Atlanta, Paul Millsap and Tim Hardaway Jr both led the resistance with 23 points each, but off-nights for Dennis Schroder and Dwight Howard ended up costing the Hawks.

Magic (17-24) 115, Trail Blazers (18-24) 109

Only four other teams in the east have won more games on the road than Orlando, and Frank Vogel's men picked up another W when they visited Portland at the Moda Center. Nikola Vucevic went for 30 points and had 10 rebounds during the victory.

The backcourt of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum combined for 60 points during the encounter, 34 of which belonged to the former and three blocks for the latter, but only Evan Turner could join them in double-digits for Portland.

Cavaliers (29-10) 120, Kings (16-23) 108

Cleveland got back to winning ways after a couple of losses thanks to their 'Big 3' yet again. LeBron James and Kevin Love both had double-doubles for the NBA champions, the former with 16 points and 15 dimes, the latter with 15 points and 18 boards, while Kyrie Irving led the team's scoring with 26 points. Kyle Korver also finally knocked down his first Cavalier three-pointer during his third appearance.

DeMarcus Cousins produced 26 points for Sacramento and was backed up by Rudy Gay's 23 and Ty Lawson's 17, but Boogie had a massive 11 assists to go with his buckets, which was four more than all of Sacramento's starters combined, let alone the guards.

Pistons (18-24) 77, Jazz (25-16) 110

The lack of a steady offensive contributor came back to bit Detroit once again as they fell to a Utah Jazz side that has quietly surprised everybody in the west. Andre Drummond had nine points and monstrous 19 boards on the night, but Detroit's top-scorer was Tobias Harris with 13.

Conversely, Utah had three players score north of 20 points with Gordon Hayward (20), Rodney Hood (27) and George Hill (22) all getting in on the action at the Vivint Smart Home Arena. The only surprise is Rudy Gobert did not get a double-double with just six points to go along with his 11 rebounds.