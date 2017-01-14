Manchester United have quite the history when it comes to club captains. From Sir Bobby Charlton and Denis Law to Bryan Robson and Eric Cantona, a great number of legends have sported the armband for the club.

It’s been a tradition of greatness that hasn’t faltered in the 21st century, either. For all of Wayne Rooney’s tumultuous form recently, the fact he is United’s joint all time top scorer says it all.

With Rooney now 31-years-old and blatantly on the wane though, it does beg the question: who will succeed him? Well, if your name is Jose Mourinho then you might have an inkling as to who could be next.

Future captain

The man in question? Paul Pogba.

The most expensive player in the sport’s history has endured a mixed return to Old Trafford so far, but finally seems to be settling in. After all, with 27 appearances already this season, it’s clear he is fondly thought of.

Mourinho has only just come close to finding a regular formula for his United side yet Pogba has always been an ever-present amid the vicious chopping and changing.

The 23-year-old has chipped in with six goals and four assists – a healthy return just five months into the season. It’s certainly not the form of a man costing £89 million, but the foundations are in place for him to kick on.

He certainly has the backing of his manager, at the very least.

In an interview with Manchester United’s official website, the Special One was asked whether he thought Pogba had the qualities to be a future captain for the club. Mourinho responded: "I think he has.

“He has the charisma, the ambition, the mentality and he’s a good professional, so I think he has. Being so young and having all the ingredients, I think he can do it.

"It’s not fair to say that a player has to be dominant, though. He is playing amazingly well, no doubt about it, but the team is also playing well. What I expect is the team to play well and Paul to be at the level he’s playing at regularly."

Improved form

With Pogba proving a contender for the Red Devils’ December Player of the Month after key strikes against Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough, the grass is looking undoubtedly greener.

There’s a lot to be excited about at Old Trafford in general and not just as regards their marquee signing. After all, United have lost just one of their last 15 league matches and are unbeaten in the previous 11 fixtures.

With six wins in a row too, Mourinho’s men have launched a charge up the table that would have looked fantastical after their 0-0 draw with Burnley. The club now sit just three points behind their city neighbours and the top four.

Pogba may not be captain yet, but he can certainly wield enough power and influence to propel United up the table in the meantime. On current form, he and they look a force to be reckoned with. Period.

