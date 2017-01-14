Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

moyes olympiakos greece.

What Manchester United player shouted when David Moyes argued with official v Olympiakos

There are several contenders for the nadir of David Moyes’s disastrous Manchester United tenure, but it’s difficult to look past the 2-0 defeat away to Olympiakos in the Champions League as the Scot’s lowest moment.

United appeared to have been handed the kindest possible draw for the Round of 16; however, the Red Devils left themselves with a mountain to climb ahead of the second leg after slumping to an embarrassing 2-0 defeat in Piraeus back in February 2014.

Goals either side of half-time from Alejandro Dominguez and Arsenal’s on-loan forward Joel Campbell completed an utterly miserable night for both United and the under-fire Moyes.

"MUFC have had the odd bad day over the years, but I cannot recall such an abject, hopeless, forlorn performance,” Match of the Day host Gary Lineker tweeted after the match. “And against such mediocrity."

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann, like many others, echoed Lineker’s opinion: "Never seen Man United so helpless. Poor with and without the ball. Desperate times, desperate measures. Not many teams spent £70m net this season. I'm not sure whether the board will let the current manager spend the money in the summer."

Moyes was sacked two months later

As it happened, they didn’t.

Moyes was sacked two months later after it became mathematically impossible for the club to qualify for the 2014-15 Champions League.

FBL-ENG-PR-EVERTON-MAN UTD

News of his dismissal hardly came as a shock; it had been widely reported that Moyes had lost the dressing room months earlier.

What United player shouted when Moyes argued with official

And while both Moyes and the players have denied that allegation since, insisting they were all working to turn around results, it’s hard to believe that’s true when you read stories such as the one revealed by the Telegraph’s James Ducker this weekend.

At one point during United’s away clash against Olympiakos, Moyes remonstrated with the fourth official.

And according to Ducker, one United player shouted in ear shot of his beleaguered manager: “Send him off, we’d be better off.”

Olympiacos FC v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16

Proof that the players - at least some of them, anyway - had lost all respect for Sir Alex Ferguson’s successor.

United went out in the next round

As for their Champions League campaign that season, well, United managed to advance to the quarter-finals thanks to a Robin van Persie hat-trick back at Old Trafford.

FC Bayern Muenchen v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round Quarter Final

Moyes’ then secured an unexpected 1-1 draw against Pep Guardiola’s Bayern Munich in the first leg of the quarters, before suffering a 3-1 defeat at the Allianz Arena.

