Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Mesut Ozil and Arsene Wenger..

Arsene Wenger reveals what Mesut Ozil must do to improve on £200k-a-week contract offer

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Arsenal’s attempts to renew Mesut Ozil’s contract is the gift that keeps on giving.

With every week comes a different update as the Gunners attempt to secure the future of – alongside Alexis Sanchez – their prize asset. After all, it’s hard to imagine how the club’s midfield would cope without him.

A certain Arsene Wenger seems to have put his foot down on the case this weekend though. In fact, the Frenchmen has outlined what Ozil must do to earn a new contract and the hearty wage that will accompany it.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Contract negotiations

Both the contracts of Ozil and Sanchez are set to expire in just 18 months.

The pair are utterly irreplaceable and have already contributed a collective total of 24 goals and 16 assists this season.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

WATCH: The Rock absolutely roasted Tom Brady and it is incredible

WATCH: The Rock absolutely roasted Tom Brady and it is incredible

Russell Wilson asked if he would throw goal-line Super Bowl pass again

Russell Wilson asked if he would throw goal-line Super Bowl pass again

WWE rumored to be making some drastic changes to The New Day soon

WWE rumored to be making some drastic changes to The New Day soon

Randy Orton destroys Conor McGregor with brutal joke on Twitter - fans react

Randy Orton destroys Conor McGregor with brutal joke on Twitter - fans react

Diego Costa’s Instagram post after Antonio Conte feud has confused Chelsea fans

Diego Costa’s Instagram post after Antonio Conte feud has confused Chelsea fans

How Chelsea players reacted to row between Costa and Conte [Independent]

How Chelsea players reacted to row between Costa and Conte [Independent]

Therefore, it’s no surprise that the powers that be at Arsenal are getting so impatient over negotiations. Besides, the saga has dragged out for months with wage demands believed to be complicating proceedings.

Nevertheless, a report by The Sun last week indicated that one star proved far more difficult and particular over their new contract.

While Sanchez can be confident of putting pen to page soon, Ozil is waiting on a wage comparable to that of Paul Pogba.

Germany v France - Semi Final: UEFA Euro 2016

Considering some of the German’s lackluster performances this season, it’s certainly struck a nerve with some Arsenal fans. He may be utterly mercurial on his day but the 28-year-old is partial to the occasional no-show.

Wenger comments

What does the boss think about the situation though?

Well, perhaps surprisingly, Wenger has rocked the boat by suggesting how Ozil can seek to improve his game. It either proves a rather risky jab at the delaying German or a bank handed suggestion as to how he can earn his new contract.

According to the Mirror, the 67-year-old explained: “I think what you want of him is to score goals.

“We all feel certainly that there is still a gap there between what he can do. He is moving in the right way but always, from such a talent, you are maybe a little bit unjust because you always want more.

“You feel there is no limitation in his game and so you always say: ‘come on give us more’ because you always have feeling he can do more.

“We are all human beings who can improve every day. The problem is that we have to first realise if we want more, how we get more and then after, do it.”

With Ozil wanting more than the £200,000-a-week he is currently being offered, it’s no wonder Wenger alluded to him applying a little more effort.

FBL-EURO-2016-MATCH47-GER-ITA

The Frenchman nor supporters and the club can afford to be complacent though. While such comments are certainly justified, they can’t risk giving any reason for the World Cup winner to jump ship.

After all, if Arsenal’s title challenge is going to prove any threat to Chelsea and co. at all, they’ll need Ozil pulling the strings in their midfield. Lose him and it’ll be a long road to recovery, Sanchez or not.

Do you think Mesut Ozil is overrated at Arsenal? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
UEFA Champions League
Football
Mesut Özil
Premier League
Arsenal
Arsene Wenger

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again