Arsenal’s attempts to renew Mesut Ozil’s contract is the gift that keeps on giving.

With every week comes a different update as the Gunners attempt to secure the future of – alongside Alexis Sanchez – their prize asset. After all, it’s hard to imagine how the club’s midfield would cope without him.

A certain Arsene Wenger seems to have put his foot down on the case this weekend though. In fact, the Frenchmen has outlined what Ozil must do to earn a new contract and the hearty wage that will accompany it.

Contract negotiations

Both the contracts of Ozil and Sanchez are set to expire in just 18 months.

The pair are utterly irreplaceable and have already contributed a collective total of 24 goals and 16 assists this season.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that the powers that be at Arsenal are getting so impatient over negotiations. Besides, the saga has dragged out for months with wage demands believed to be complicating proceedings.

Nevertheless, a report by The Sun last week indicated that one star proved far more difficult and particular over their new contract.

While Sanchez can be confident of putting pen to page soon, Ozil is waiting on a wage comparable to that of Paul Pogba.

Considering some of the German’s lackluster performances this season, it’s certainly struck a nerve with some Arsenal fans. He may be utterly mercurial on his day but the 28-year-old is partial to the occasional no-show.

Wenger comments

What does the boss think about the situation though?

Well, perhaps surprisingly, Wenger has rocked the boat by suggesting how Ozil can seek to improve his game. It either proves a rather risky jab at the delaying German or a bank handed suggestion as to how he can earn his new contract.

According to the Mirror, the 67-year-old explained: “I think what you want of him is to score goals.

“We all feel certainly that there is still a gap there between what he can do. He is moving in the right way but always, from such a talent, you are maybe a little bit unjust because you always want more.

“You feel there is no limitation in his game and so you always say: ‘come on give us more’ because you always have feeling he can do more.

“We are all human beings who can improve every day. The problem is that we have to first realise if we want more, how we get more and then after, do it.”

With Ozil wanting more than the £200,000-a-week he is currently being offered, it’s no wonder Wenger alluded to him applying a little more effort.

The Frenchman nor supporters and the club can afford to be complacent though. While such comments are certainly justified, they can’t risk giving any reason for the World Cup winner to jump ship.

After all, if Arsenal’s title challenge is going to prove any threat to Chelsea and co. at all, they’ll need Ozil pulling the strings in their midfield. Lose him and it’ll be a long road to recovery, Sanchez or not.

