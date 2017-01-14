Dimitri Payet must feel pretty lonely at the moment.

The French midfielder has shocked football fans - and not only furious West Ham supporters - by refusing to play for the Hammers.

Payet has made it clear to Slaven Bilic that he no longer wants to play for the club and has effectively gone on strike in order to force a move away from the London Stadium.

Few people have any sympathy for Payet, who currently earns £120,000-a-week and, according to the Telegraph, pocketed a £1 million ‘loyalty’ bonus last September.

It’s understood that the 29-year-old is unhappy in London and keen to return to Marseille, with West Ham now reportedly willing to sell providing they receive a satisfactory offer.

Carragher compares Payet to former Liverpool teammate

Gary Neville believes the Hammers are better off without Payet - check out his tweet HERE - while the former Manchester United captain’s Sky Sports colleague Jamie Carragher can’t get his head around the Frenchman’s controversial actions.

Carragher has compared Payet’s behaviour to that of his former Liverpool teammate Fernando Torres, who forced a move through to Chelsea six years ago.

“Sadly for West Ham, Payet has come up with the standout individual action of the past seven days,” Carragher wrote in his latest column for the Daily Mail. “I have always thought it hugely important how you leave a club.

“Your reputation as a player lasts longer than your career and the way you handle yourself determines how you are remembered and regarded by supporters.

“There are ways and means of conducting yourself and I don't understand the logic in asking to leave a club in the middle of the season.

“I saw Fernando Torres do it at Liverpool, but I've never been in that position and honestly don't understand what players hope to gain.

“Why couldn't Payet have just given West Ham the remainder of the campaign? There are only 18 games left, so why can't he just put his head down, think about getting West Ham away from relegation trouble and then look for an amicable move in the summer?

“He was outstanding last year and even this season he has produced some standout moments.

“He could have preserved his legacy and ended up being revered like Paolo Di Canio. Instead, his stance has turned the whole thing sour.”

Carragher and Torres aren't friends

Carragher made it pretty clear that he thought Torres was out of order for the manner in which he left Liverpool while he confirmed on Twitter last year that they aren’t exactly the best of friends.

“He's not my mate I can assure you!” Carragher tweeted in response to a comment about Torres.

Torres had his reasons for quitting Liverpool

The Spanish striker had his reasons for leaving Anfield, though. Back in August he was quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo: “Comolli told me that the new owners (FSG) had an idea of how to spend their investment.

“They wanted to bring in young players, to build something new. I was thinking to myself, this takes time to work. It takes two, three, four, maybe even 10 years.

“I didn’t have that time. I was 27 years old. I did not have time to wait. I wanted to win. Here we are five years later and they are still trying to build – around the same position in the league as when I left.”

Payet no doubt has his reasons, too. But for now he needs to ride out the storm.

