Morgan Schneiderlin never looked like lasting at Manchester United.

After a mediocre season marred by injury, the arrival of Jose Mourinho put an abrupt end to his career at the Theatre of Dreams. Nevertheless, the 27-year-old was able to secure a reunion with Ronald Koeman at Goodison Park.

Moreover, it hasn’t taken long for the Frenchman to settle in at Everton. Just one training session into his spell and ears are already pricking up.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

Decline and sale

When Manchester United snapped up Schneiderlin in 2015 for £27 million, it looked nothing short of a shrewd purchase. After all, the midfielder had been a stand out performer for Southampton since their Premier League promotion.

He put in an outrageous performance at Old Trafford in January 2015 too, with the Saints stealing a 1-0 win. His brutal tackling, brave interceptions and screening play proved crucial and caught Louis van Gaal’s eye.

Article continues below

However, despite making an admirable 47 appearances for the Red Devils, Schneiderlin achieved little during his United spell.

The 27-year-old did win the FA Cup and Community Shield but started neither of those Wembley clashes. The bottom line is that even Marouane Fellaini was preferred in holding midfield by both Van Gaal and Mourinho.

His only goal for the club, amusingly enough, came at Everton. The Frenchman found the bottom corner from within the penalty area in an emphatic 3-0 win.

With just 11 minutes of Premier League football to his name this season though, it’s little surprise that Schneiderlin jumped ship. With £24 million on the line too, United were not going to argue and allowed him to seek further first team football.

Training ground belter

First impressions are of course key, however. Considering how irregularly Schneiderlin had played since leaving Southampton, many expected him to take a while to get back into the swing of things on Merseyside.

His first training session would suggest the contrary.

As documented by Everton’s Twitter page, the 27-year-old scored an outrageous right-footed strike as part of a shooting drill. The ball found the roof of the blue netting and easily evaded the reach of a hapless Joel Robles.

The superb finish can be seen below:

It seems that Schneiderlin was keen to earn props, even before his debut. With strikes like those in his locker there’s great reason for Everton fans to be excited about their new capture.

At least in the short-term though, it will prove the tackling and positioning with which the Frenchman will excel.

Supplemented by the goal, Schneiderlin looks set to revive a Premier League career - that had stalled so dramatically at Old Trafford – with Everton. He certainly couldn’t have made a better start.

Do you think Jose Mourinho was harsh to Morgan Schneiderlin? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms