Speculation has been mounting regarding the future of the British Grand Prix.

It is feared that Silverstone are considering terminating their British GP contract after 2019 due to the ‘potentially ruinous risk’ posed by hosting fees.

It was reported that the British Racing Drivers’ Club (BRDC) chairman John Grant sent out a letter of warning, claiming they are seriously thinking about triggering a break clause.

He said: "The board is considering whether we should give notice before the 2017 British GP (as required) of our intention to exercise the break clause in the contract at the end of 2019.”

Silverstone is contracted to host the British GP until 2026, but the circuit’s organisation and F1’s promoter have the right to exercise the clause.

It has been confirmed, however, that the next three Grand Prix's at Silverstone are not under threat and it now seems that the circuit may even continue to host the competition beyond 2019.

This came after BRDC chief Derek Warwick expressed his optimism of Silverstone maintaining its role of hosting the GP in the long run after undergoing talks with the sport’s incoming new owners.

“We made a Christmas note to our members giving them an update on Silverstone and a lot of that then came out as the possibility of causing the break clause before the grand prix this year,” he said at the Autosport International Show.

“Don’t worry: we 100 per cent have got a grand prix for the next three years, up until 2019.

“I’ve just got a feeling…we can’t do without the British GP, we can’t do without Silverstone, some compromise will be made, either with Bernie [Ecclestone] or the new people who are taking over F1, which is Liberty.

“We’ve had meetings with Liberty and [F1 chairman] Chase Carey. He understands our dilemma and we understand he has to make money because that’s what these guys are doing, but I just feel there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“I think we will have a grand prix past 2019.”

So, it seems that Warwick can see the British GB staying at Silverstone following 2019, but nothing is set in stone just yet and money could still pose a real threat for the competition’s future.

