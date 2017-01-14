Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

The year 2017 is being touted as one of the biggest years in combat sports with an impressive lineup scheduled to take place in the forthcoming months.

A potential high-profile clash between former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather and the UFC champion Conor McGregor has been the centre of attention for sometime.

It is believed Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White is also on board regarding the probability of the fight in the future.

Mayweather, however, has made a shocking remark towards the MMA boss, branding him as a comedian, after being offered $25million to make the fight a reality.

The 39-year-old told TMZ, as reported by Daily Mirror: “White is a f****** comedian.”

Although, McGregor is open to the possibility of switching to boxing in order to fight the American, yet, no significant inclinations have been shown from the Mayweather camp.

When asked if Mayweather-McGregor bout has made any progress in terms of negotiations and agreement, White responded by putting forward an astronomical offer for both fighters.

He told Fox Sports: “I'll tell you what Floyd, here's a real offer.

“I'm the only guy that can actually make the offer and I'm actually making a real offer.

“We'll pay you $25million, we'll pay Conor $25million and then we'll talk about pay-per-view at a certain number. There's a real offer.”

Recently, the Irishman posted a photo on his social media account, depicting to win three titles, calling out Mayweather to agree for the bout.

Mayweather last fought in a competitive match in 2015 with his final fight against Andre Berto, but fans are excited for the boxing icon to make a sensational comeback in the days ahead.

Conor ‘The Notorious’ McGregor, on the other hand, had a phenomenal year and is now aiming to escalate to higher levels to test himself against the very best.

It remains to be seen what the ultimate outcome of the situation leads to, but it is guaranteed if the duo come to a conclusion to face-off, it will be one of the greatest fights to be ever witnessed in the history of both boxing as well as mixed martial arts.

