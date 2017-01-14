It’s only a day away – arguably the biggest game in English football – Manchester United versus Liverpool.

With Sunday’s blockbuster clash looming, the build-up and talk before the game has left supporters itching for kick-off. Not only will it have the fire and passion for which the fixture is famous, but prominent permutations for the title race.

In spite of all this though, Jurgen Klopp has been sure to hand praise to one of the United stars. The pressure may be on and more than points at stake, yet the German isn’t going to ignore, who he sees as, his opponent’s key threat.

‘World-class’

Given the extravagant transfer expenditure that has typified the post-Ferguson era, United have a fair share of superstars at their disposable. After all, there is the small matter of Paul Pogba and his £89 million price tag.

That’s not to mention England’s all time top scorer Wayne Rooney, World Cup winner Juan Mata, Golden Boy award winner Anthony Martial and a little somebody called Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

If Klopp had to single out one United star for praise though, it would be none of the aforementioned players. It would, in fact, prove Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

According to the Independent, the Liverpool boss took the chance to praise the Armenian by stating: “He combines technical ability and tempo. It is rare. He is a good finisher with a great attitude. He is a world-class player.”

Of course, there is a hint of Borussia Dortmund bias at play here, yet it is certainly high praise nevertheless. The pair worked together for two years in the Bundesliga with Mkhitaryan being deployed by Klopp almost 100 times.

It proved a fruitful relationship and one that, eventually, saw Mkhitaryan catch the eye of United.

Turnaround

Klopp should fear his old friend, however. After an incredibly slow start to life in the Premier League, the 28-year-old has come into his own having earned the trust of Jose Mourinho.

His emphatic winning strike against Tottenham sparked United’s current winning run, which sees them without a loss or draw in six games.

Furthermore, Mkhitaryan’s outrageous scorpion kick strike won him the December Goal of the Month award to boot. Time on the bench has quickly transpired to regular pitch time with the brilliant showings.

Therefore, while overlooking Ibrahimovic and Pogba is certainly curious, singling out Mkhitaryan for praise is more than fair. After all, maybe Klopp wishes the Armenian would join him at Anfield.

What is for sure though is Liverpool will need to keep close tabs on United’s direct winger or there will be consequences. Besides, it could make or break the title challenges of either side. Watch this space.

