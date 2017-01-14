Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Manchester United fans will boo any former Liverpool player who returns to Old Trafford, regardless of how many games they played for the Merseyside outfit.

Whether it’s Steven Gerrard or Fernando Torres, Ryan Babel or Florent Sinama Pongolle, it doesn’t matter - they’re getting booed and all the anti-Liverpool chants will be sung.

It’s the same at Anfield, too. Anyone with a connection to Man Utd can expect a hostile reception from the home fans when they walk onto the pitch.

Jose Mourinho, ahead of his team’s Premier League clash against Jurgen Klopp’s men on Sunday afternoon, has urged fans to make as much noise as possible at Old Trafford this weekend.

The Portuguese coach is acutely aware that creating a hostile atmosphere will increase United’s chances of defeating their fierce rivals.

Milner: Why I don't like Manchester United

If there’s one Liverpool player who’s now guaranteed to receive an afternoon of stick it’s James Milner.

The 31-year-old, on the eve of the big clash in Manchester, has told the Reds’ official website why he’s never liked United.

"I was brought up in Leeds as a Leeds fan and you're brought up not to like the red half of Manchester, that's the way it is," Milner said. "I'm sure they feel the same about me!

"It's just part of being a Leeds fan and then playing for the clubs I have as well, it's similar.

Liverpool v West Ham United - Premier League

"It's important then that you don't think like a fan when you're on the field, obviously.

"[You show] that passion and you're desperate to win but that's when you can get caught up in the emotion and get sent off or lose your head.

"You fall into a player's mentality but you still have that passion to want to go and win the game."

Milner has just guaranteed himself a tough afternoon

A player who’s played for Leeds United, Manchester City and Liverpool will always be booed by United supporters at Old Trafford - but Milner’s comments may have just ensured him an extra level of vitriol.

Liverpool v West Ham United - Premier League

United favourites to win on Sunday

Liverpool head into the match as the underdogs because of United’s magnificent recent run of form.

Premier League Player and Goal of the Month Awards are Presented to Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Mourinho’s men are unbeaten in the Premier League since mid-October and have secured maximum points from their previous six fixtures.

