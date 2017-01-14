Tyson Fury has had plenty of critics throughout his career, however, 2016 saw the doubters reach an entirely new level.

The 28-year-old thought that beating Wladimir Klitschko to become the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO world champion in 2015 would kickstart a new era of his career.

It certainly did that, just not the way Fury was expecting.

The constant pressure and limelight of being a world champion proved too much last year and he was forced to pull out of two rematches with Klitschko.

Fury also failed two drugs tests and opted to vacate his various titles to get his head straight before considering a return to the sport.

It remains unclear exactly when we will see him back in the ring again, however, one unlikely ally has leapt to Fury's defence.

Tony Bellew, who is preparing for a huge fight against David Haye in March, wrote a column in The Metro on Friday night and dedicated a section to Fury.

Bellew has encouraged Fury to make a comeback and thinks the sport actually needs the fighter previously known as the Gypsy King.

"At the end of the day, heavyweight boxing needs him," he wrote.

"I hope he does come back. Bodies don’t win fights. If bodies won fights I would struggle to get higher than Liverpool area level."

"I would lose about 300 fights if bodies won fights."

Not only that, but Bellew believes he actually shares some key characteristics with Fury which have brought them so much success.

Bellew added: "Brains, brawn, toughness, skill – they win fights.

"And the likes of me and Tyson Fury have them things in abundance. Boxing is a duller place without him, I just want to see him back.

"Back healthy, fit and well. I will always support him, he’s a good guy and good for boxing."

Bellew's immediate attention, though, will be on finishing his feud with Haye in the best possible way on March 4.

The bad blood between the pair has added an extra dimension to the fight and they have been regularly trading insults even before the bout was scheduled.

Therefore, you won't be surprised to see Bellew took another opportunity to fire some fresh shots at the Hayemaker.

"I think he knows he’s not working to his maximum potential. Deep down, he’ll know without his boxing coach that he’s coasting," the Bomber continued.

"He thinks he’s Mr Invincible. That I can’t touch him. He’s in for a rude awakening.

"We’re two totally different fighters. He’s fast, explosive. I warm up as the fight prolongs. The last thing he wants is for this fight to go into the second half, because I’m the active fighter."

"I’ve had 30 fights since he’s been on the missing list. Those last two bouts of his don’t count, they weren’t fights.

"They were exhibitions against clowns."

