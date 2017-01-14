Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

What Stephane Henchoz said after Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'bamboozled' him in 2001

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has humiliated many defenders during his incredible career.

The Swede is one of the finest strikers in the modern era, winning 13 league titles in various countries across Europe and scoring goals for fun.

You certainly couldn’t blame defenders if they were a little fearful about facing Zlatan. That’s because he has the ability to end a defender’s career.

Just ask Ryan Shawcross.

The Stoke City defender hasn’t played for England since Zlatan scored four times on Shawcross’ debut during Sweden’s 4-2 victory over the Three Lions.

And a Liverpool defender also knows all about being humiliated by Zlatan.

During the Amsterdam tournament in 2001 - a pre-season tournament held by Ajax - Liverpool faced the hosts.

Some of you may remember the outrageous skill that Ibrahimovic produced on Liverpool defender Stephane Henchoz during that match.

Carragher tells the story

If not, let Jamie Carragher explain all.

"It was the summer of 2001. Liverpool were still glowing with the success of completing a Cup treble the previous season and our preparations for a first assault on the Champions League took us to Amsterdam. It was here I first entered the world belonging to Zlatan," he wrote in his Daily Mail column.

"The Amsterdam tournament was a series of prestigious friendlies and one of our games was against Ajax, who had signed a Swedish striker from Malmo.

"Zlatan Ibrahimovic's reputation was growing around Europe. This was my first chance to see him and I wondered why there was such a fuss. He ended up doing something that night I'd never seen on a pitch before. None of us had.

"Stephane Henchoz was the unfortunate one to be on the receiving end. Ibrahimovic rolled his foot over the ball, feinted one way then darted the other and left Stephane utterly bamboozled.

"In the dressing room afterwards, we asked Stephane what had happened. 'I don't know,' he said, shaking his head. 'I honestly don't know. The ball was there… then it was gone!"

Of course, Zlatan had his own view on the skill he had just produced and came out with one of his best ever quotes.

"I went left and he went left," he explained.

"Then I went right and he went right. Then I went left again — and he went for a hot dog!"

Brilliant from Zlatan.

Carragher will just be hoping that the likes of Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip aren't 'bamboozled' by Ibrahimovic when they travel to Old Trafford for tomorrow's massive fixture.

United and Zlatan are in incredible form and could go within two points of Jurgen Klopp's side with a win. Lovren and Matip are advised to just keep their eye on the ball when facing up with the striker - or else they could be sent for a 'hot dog'.

