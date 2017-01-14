Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

David Haye: Biggest fight of his career against Tony Bellew.

David Haye alerts fans about retirement for second time in two years

British professional boxer David Haye is ready to prove his doubters wrong by putting forward a sensational performance against Tony Bellew on March 4.

He has been training really hard to be able to counter everything the Liverpudlian has to offer on the day, despite Bellew hitting out at his rival for not taking things seriously enough.

Haye believes that he is currently at the best physical form of his entire pro career, admitting he is optimistic for the fight ahead.

However, he also gave an insight what the future holds and urged the fans to enjoy the present scenario rather than focusing on the longer term.

The Hayemaker has been giving regular updates regarding his preparations for one of the biggest fights of his career through the social media, and he's recently admitted that his days in the ring are numbered.

Sky Sports quoted the 36-year-old saying: “We are seven weeks and one day away from D-Day for when Tony Bellew gets decapitated.

“I am feeling good and feeling healthy and people are asking if I am going to be the same as I used to be. All you need to know is I am better now than I have ever been, so whatever I did in the past, erase that and go up a level.

“Me, Stevie B, Shane McGuigan, we've done something real special. We have rewound the clock and added some gunpower, added some firepower, some horsepower. You are going to see something absolutely ridiculous, March 4, Sky Box Office."

At this very moment, he discloses that it is only a short term return for the Brit as he aims to make a mark through his actions in the coming days.

Haye added: “Enjoy it while it lasts, I am going to be here for another year-and-a-half, two years. Enjoy the ride, I am going to be here, I am going to be gone and I am going to take all of them belts with me.

“So, you heard it here first, enjoy the ride because I am only going to be here for a short while.”

In this short clip posted in his official Instagram, he is seen engrossed in the training session, profusely sweating, thoroughly pleased with his progress leading up to the bout.

After an absence of three-and-a-half-years, Haye made a phenomenal resurgence with back-to-back knockout wins over Mark de Mori and Arnold Gjergjaj last year.

Tony ‘Bomber’ Bellew has promoted himself to the heavyweight category in order to fight Haye as their feud continues to grab the limelight.

In just seven weeks time we will have the answers to who trounces the other as two of the giants of the sport come face-to-face, giving everything they have got at their disposal.

