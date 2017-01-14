Jamie Carragher has had quite the time since his hung up his boots and left the professional game.

The Liverpool legend pens a weekly column for the Daily Mail and voices his opinions on the Premier League via Sky Sports. Furthermore, his banter and chemistry with fellow pundit Gary Neville is simply legendary.

Therefore, when the news broke that Steven Gerrard was to be awarded the freedom of the city of Liverpool, Carragher was up to his usual tricks. It may have been minus Neville, but the result was brilliant nevertheless.

Coveted award

Saying that Gerrard is liked in Liverpool would be putting it mildly. That’s unless you’re an Everton supporter, of course.

In light of this and his astonishing achievements at Anfield, the 36-year-old has received an award to match few others. Thanks to a nomination by the Major of Liverpool himself, Gerrard looks set to be given the freedom of the city.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the nomination will be formally agreed at the city council next week. A formal ceremony, therefore, will take place later on in 2017 to commemorate the ex-England international.

It will see Gerrard join ex-Prime minister William Gladstone, Nelson Mandela and John Lennon as well as others on the list of free men of Liverpool.

Carragher tweet

However, one man who wasn’t happy proved Jamie Carragher.

The Sky Sports pundit jokingly accused Mayor Joe Anderson of being biased towards Liverpool and that Everton legend Tony Hibbert should, in fact, have been chosen.

The hilarious tweet can be seen below:

As far as loyalty goes, the pair are pretty matched with Gerrard having played just one year longer at Liverpool than Hibbert did for Everton.

If you look at anything other than that though, you begin to realise why it was the former who bagged the award. Forget Gerrard’s Champions League medal and World Cup appearances, he scored more in his first month as a professional than Hibbert did in 16 years.

The 35-year-old is without doubt a true professional, however. The way he played the game wasn’t pretty nor exciting but personified the old fashioned and gritty side of English football and defending.

Man Utd - Liverpool

Tony Hibbert will be the least of Carragher’s concerns on Sunday though. After all, his boyhood club will be taking a trip to Old Trafford that could make or break their title challenge.

The ex-centre-back may be wishing Gerrard was playing too. That’s despite the fact his final clash with United saw him receive a red card after just 60 seconds.

Nevertheless, his tough tackling would certainly have been useful against the wand-like legs of Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba. Then again, the ruthless Jordan Henderson is doing his best to inherit the mantle.

After his latest award though, Gerrard can take any defeat with a pinch of salt. Forget the FA Cup, he’s brushing shoulders with legends and icons in the city he loves.

