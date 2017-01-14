Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Vince is apparently impressed with them both.

Vince McMahon reportedly very impressed with Big Cass and Rusev

Although some weeks it may not seem like it, but the WWE brand extension has allowed several stars to shine by receiving more televised opportunities.

That does seem to be the case on SmackDown Live, with guys like Dolph Ziggler, The Miz and Baron Corbin having a lot of focus on them, compared to Monday Night Raw where there’s been a lot of criticism regarding who hogs the main event limelight.

It seems to be a weekly trend on the red brand, with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho almost always closing out the show.

Despite that, there’s another feud on the show which has reportedly left Vince McMahon very impressed with two stars, according to Daily Wrestling News.

Currently, Enzo Amore and Big Cass are locked in a rivalry with Rusev, real-life wife Lana, and for some strange reason, Jinder Mahal.

Usually, Enzo is seen as the more talented out of the duo based on his microphone work and incredible charisma, but Vince continues to be impressed with Big Cass.

When they were called up last year, there were reports that Vince was very impressed with him when Enzo was out with an injury and he was forced to compete as a singles competitor.

BIG CASS & RUSEV

Since then, his stock has reportedly continued to rise with top WWE officials.

The belief is that he’s improving in all aspects, and is getting much closer to becoming the total package, something Vince obviously loves.

While there hasn’t been a reaction as to how the feud has gone down, but both he and Rusev have drawn high praise for the work they’ve been doing; that’s despite some rumours claiming he has heat on him for a tweet he sent out to Chris Jericho, criticising the WWE’s booking.

It’s also shown that despite having the look of a monster, The Bulgarian Brute can impress in a comedic role, as we saw earlier this week in the segment with Shawn Michaels.

Perhaps once this rivalry is over, they can move on to something bigger and better.

How impressed have you been with Big Cass and Rusev recently? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

