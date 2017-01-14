The Premier League is fortunate enough to boast having some of the best midfielders in the world.

Eden Hazard, Mesut Ozil, Philippe Coutinho, David Silva and of course the most expensive player of all time Paul Pogba are just some of the huge stars that make a difference week in, week out for their clubs.

And while they often steal the limelight for scoring a beauty, pulling off a dream piece of skill or a 50-yard cross-field pass, the Premier League also hosts various other stars who go under the radar.

For the majority of last season, N'Golo Kante was widely regarded as one of the most underrated players in the division during Leicester's rise to win the league - rightly earning him a move to Chelsea, where he is shining once again.

But who has been the most underrated midfielder of this season?

Well according to Jurgen Klopp, it is no other than Jordan Henderson.

Liverpool have struggled in their last few weeks in the absence of their captain, drawing to Sunderland and League Two side Plymouth as well as losing to Southampton in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

However, Henderson is believed to have recovered from the heel injury that has kept him out of action and is expected to lead the team out against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The England midfielder's return to fitness is a big boost to Klopp, who thinks his captain hasn't been getting the credit he deserves.

Klopp took part in a special Q&A Facebook Live video for Sky Sports and was asked if Henderson was the most underrated player in the Premier League.

"Yes! I don’t think he is underrated anymore. Maybe he was but I don’t know. Here’s an interesting thing about football," Klopp replied.

"After the Burnley game, everybody told me I needed to buy a new No 6, that Hendo could not play there and that maybe we needed a warrior, fighting holding midfielder.

"Six months later he is the most underrated midfielder to play in England. I always knew his quality, even before I came to Liverpool."

Sir Alex Ferguson famously turned down the opportunity to sign Henderson six years ago remarkably because of concerns regarding how he runs.

But those fears haven't halted the 26-year-old's progress in becoming one of Klopp's most reliable and consistent stars.

And the German boss thinks his form is, in part, down to Henderson's character.

He added: "Of course you have to wait until you’ve worked with them to learn about the player’s character, the character of our English lads is outstanding. Outstanding.

"That is the most important thing if you can play football, and they obviously can."

