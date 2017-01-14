Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Conte Costa.

Antonio Conte has identified the perfect striker to replace Diego Costa

Just when it seemed Diego Costa had shaken off his bad boy reputation, he reminded everyone that he’s still a bit of a loose cannon.

On Friday evening, reports emerged that the striker had an argument with a fitness coach at the club and manager Antonio Conte had told him to “Go to China”.

While you simply can’t imagine Conte wants to get rid of the Premier League’s top goalscorer, it seems he’s already planning on signing his replacement.

A report has emerged from The Sun that suggests the Italian boss has found the perfect player to take Costa’s place.

That’s because they’re claiming that Conte feels Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata is the ideal man to fit his system at Stamford Bridge.

Despite Costa scoring 14 goals as the Blues sit top of the league, Conte still doesn’t think that he the right man to lead the line for his side.

FBL-ENG-PR-SUNDERLAND-CHELSEA

Conte believes that Costa’s ego has always been an issue and, due to his age (27) and temperament, he isn’t the long-term solution for Conte.

The 'perfect' striker

Instead, he believes Morata is ‘perfect’.

Conte convinced the Juventus hierarchy to sign Morata back in 2014 from Madrid before he returned to Spain this summer.

And Conte is adamant he can transform the 24-year-old into a 20-goal-a-season striker in west London. Morata’s age - and the fact that he’s more mobile - makes him the type of striker Conte has always dreamed of managing.

Sevilla v Real Madrid - Copa del Rey: Round of 16 Second Leg

Morata has shown his quality this season at the Bernabeu, despite not being a first-team regular. The forward has scored five goals in his 12 La Liga appearances but may be tempted by a reunion with Conte - especially if it means he’s playing week in and week out.

Elsewhere, Conte still wants Swansea’s Fernando Llorente as a second option to be an alternative to Morata.

Llorente and Conte won Serie A at Juventus in 2014 and he would surely jump at the chance to leave relegation-threatened Swansea to work with Conte again.

Whether Conte will make a move immediately seems highly unlikely. But it wouldn’t be surprising to see him and Costa attempt to put their differences aside until the summer before he moves for his ‘perfect’ striker.

