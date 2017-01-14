Per Mertesacker has many valuable attributes but, unfortunately, pace isn’t one of them.

The Arsenal defender can sometimes look as slow as an oil tanker performing a U-turn, hence why he finds himself in FIFA 17’s slowest XI.

Mertesacker might have an overall rating of 83 - pretty decent for a Premier League centre-back - but his pace rating of 27 is dismal.

The 32-year-old has never been the quickest defender.

At 6ft 6in, Mertesacker has often looked a little awkward covering ground, but he’s made up for his lack of agility with his physical attributes and an excellent understanding of the game.

His FIFA 10 card looks so weird now

Nevertheless, Sport Bible have noticed something very amusing - not to mention inexplicable - about Mertesacker’s statistics from FIFA 10.

The former Germany international, in his mid-20s at the time, was playing his trade for Werder Bremen but we’re not convinced EA Sports managed to watch him on a regular basis.

Why?

Well just look…

Spotted it?

Yep, that’s right: Mertesacker has a pace rating of 75. Seventy-five!

Also, notice how his name didn't quite fit on the card....

FIFA 11

In FIFA 11, Mertesacker’s pace rating went down to 61.

FIFA 12

And by FIFA 12, once he’d arrived at Arsenal, EA Sports realised just how slow the central defender was and reduced his pace rating to 39.

That's more like it

It was then demoted down to 32 in FIFA 13, before going back up to 34 for FIFA 14 and FIFA 15.

He was reduced to 31 for FIFA 16 and now, for the first time in his career, finds himself in the 20s on FIFA 17.

It’s still hard to imagine what EA were thinking seven years ago, mind.

(Statistics courtesy of Futhead)

