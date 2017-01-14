So it turns out Barcelona don't like people making negative comments about Lionel Messi - particularly if you work for the club.

Pere Gratacos, a club official at the Camp Nou, caused a huge stir on Friday by claiming that Messi's rise to greatness would not have been possible without the other stars around him.

“Messi would not be as good without Iniesta, Neymar and co,” was the standout line from his comments, as per The Guardian, but it was enough for Gratacos to lose his job.

The Barcelona hierarchy acted immediately and shortly released a pretty bizarre statement:

“FC Barcelona have dismissed Pere Gratacós as head of institutional sporting relations with the Royal Spanish Football Federation for having publicly expressed a personal opinion that does not match that of the club after the draw for the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey held today in Madrid."

It has been speculated that the club's severe actions have something to do with Messi's contract.

They are keen for the Argentine to extend his current deal at the Camp Nou and do not want anything to risk putting that in jeopardy.

What they probably weren't expecting, however, was Messi's surprising reaction to Gratacos' dismissal.

Messi has held a good relationship with Gratacos ever since he handed the 29-year-old his Barcelona B debut.

And according to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, the Barca superstar is disappointed the club chose to act so quickly.

It is believed he wasn't offended by the comments of his former coach and didn't think it was enough to justify Gratacos losing his job.

Barcelona haven't cut all ties with Gratacos, though, and he is expected to have an undefined position within the club's academy.

