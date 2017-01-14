Behind every great team is an equally great manager.

Some coaches endure at a particular team and form a legacy while others travel and hoard silverware from team to team. Some specialise in instilling motivation and passion with others honing in on acute and ingenious tactics.

Either way though, managers are ultimately judged on the trophies they win and the records they break. It’s a results business, after all.

UEFA have taken on the task of sifting through some of football’s greatest ever managers, to isolate a top 10. Given the aforementioned issues and varieties, it’s proven a difficult task but one to which they’ve provided an answer.

There are obvious inclusions, some less expected and, arguably, some questionable emissions. Let’s just say, Pep Guardiola won’t read down the list too fondly.

Here are the top 10 managers of all time, as per UEFA:

Brian Clough

Famed for his iron tongue and gung-ho tactics, Clough bred the original underdog story. He led Nottingham Forest to the English title just one season after achieving promotion to that very league.

Moreover, he would go onto propel Forest to two consecutive European Cups in 1979 and 1980 against Hamburg and Malmo respectively.

Johann Cruyff

As much of a legend in the technical area as he was on the pitch. The Dutch magician proved the architect of Barcelona’s famous ‘Dream Team’ and inaugurated the now famous La Masia academy.

With the aid of world-class stars such as Ronald Koeman and Romario, Cruyff inspired the Catalans to their first ever European Cup in 1992 at Wembley.

Vicente del Bosque

This man is no stranger to silverware. The 66-year-old managed Real Madrid across three different spells and commanded their famous ‘Galacticos’ side to the Champions League title in both 2000 and 2002.

He extended his success at an international level by winning the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012 at the reins of his nation – Spain.

Sir Alex Ferguson

No surprises here then. Ferguson is arguably the greatest manager of all time and the most successful one at the very least.

The Scot turned Manchester United into footballing juggernauts by propelling them to an eye-watering 38 trophies in an astonishing 27-year spell. He is the envy of any manager and has a stand at Old Trafford named after him.

Helenio Herrera

Nicknamed ‘The Wizard’, Herrera revived Inter Milan after an entire decade without silverware. His innovative tactics, which were comfortably ahead of their time, led the San Siro-based side to the European Cup in 1964 and 1965.

Furthermore, his illustrious managerial career also led him to La Liga titles with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Udo Lattek

The most successful manager that German football has seen. Lattek inspired Bayern Munich to no less than three European Cups and six Bundesliga titles.

A superb man manager and source of inspiration, the German also bred success at Borussia Monchengladbach and had the pleasure of working with legends such as Franz Beckenbauer and Gerd Muller.

Valeriy Lobanovskiy

‘Who?’ I hear you ask. Well, Lobanovskiy proves the most decorated manager in the ex-Soviet Union by a country mile and propelled Dynamo Kiev to an indomitable footballing force.

Winning 13 league titles with Kiev and seeing the USSR to a European Championship final in 1988, he also nurtured no less than three Ballon d’Or winners.

Rinus Michels

The inventor of ‘total football’. He kick started Ajax’s golden era in the 1970s before reaching both a World Cup final and tasting European success with his native Netherlands team.

He was voted the Manager of the Century, need we say more?

Jose Mourinho

The only man on the list still managing today proves the self-proclaimed ‘Special One’ and current Manchester United manager. It was with FC Porto and an unlikely Champions League victory that Mourinho first burst onto the stage though.

Since then, the 53-year-old has won a superb 16 trophies across spells with Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid.

Arrigo Sacchi

Looked on as a surprise selection when the Italian first joined AC Milan, Sacchi soon proved his doubters wrong. He attempted to change the very nature of football in Italy and won two European Cups.

In addition, he was one Roberto Baggio penalty away from potential steering Italy to the World Cup.

No Pep Guardiola

One man not making the list though is Pep Guardiola. Considering this is a man who won the treble and a Champions League title in his first year of management, it is perhaps a surprise exclusion.

When you look at the ten managers that have beaten him to his place though, it becomes increasingly understandable. After all, a 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough doesn’t constitute a place among Ferguson and Michels.

