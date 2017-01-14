Over the past couple of weeks, there have been plenty of reports regarding what The Undertaker will be doing at the WrestleMania 33 event.

Numerous plans have reportedly been changed for the show, and that includes what The Deadman would've been doing on April 2.

CHANGE OF PLANS FOR THE DEADMAN

So far, we’ve heard how John Cena and Roman Reigns are potential opponents, although that doesn’t seem to be the path WWE are going down now.

WWE also teased a potential clash with Braun Strowman on Monday Night Raw earlier this week, but that’s another idea the company aren’t moving forward with.

Despite all of the changes and rumoured plans, the one that many thought would be set in stone is a match between Cena and The Phenom, a contest that may have featured the WWE Championship on the line if Cena would be able to dethrone AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble.

However, now that the Cena and Undertaker plan has been nixed, Daily Wrestling News have revealed what the original idea regarding The Deadman was heading into the Grandest Stage of Them All.

WWE CHAMPION

Another big rumour following Survivor Series last year was that The Undertaker would battle AJ Styles for the title on January 29.

Not only that, but the original booking has The Phenomenal One dropping the WWE Championship at the event, and The Undertaker would enter WrestleMania 33 as the defending champion.

While not confirming who he would’ve defended the title against, it most likely would’ve been Cena, considering he’d have been aiming for world championship number 16.

It looks like Vince McMahon is distancing The Phenom from the gold now, as he isn’t scheduled to compete for any championship in Orlando.

Would you have liked to see The Undertaker head into WrestleMania 33 as the WWE Champion? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

