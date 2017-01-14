Considering Conor McGregor’s record in UFC - and the fact he became the first man the hold two belts simultaneously - you'd be forgiven for thinking he doesn’t have any flaws when fighting.

However, that’s certainly not the case as far as Anderson Silva is concerned.

Silva dominated the middleweight division for many years and was asked about McGregor’s potential fight with Floyd Mayweather on TV show Combate News.

But, rather than praise a fellow UFC star, he insisted that McGregor has his flaws and highlighted one in particular.

"He has flaws. We all have flaws. And his flaws are clear,” Silva said, per MMA Fighting.

"He defends well, but he doesn’t have jiu-jitsu. The main thing is that he uses his movement and his opponent’s movement in his advantage.

"He never puts himself in uncomfortable positions. Everyone who fought him put themselves in uncomfortable positions and weren't able to get back to comfortable positions again."

McGregor has established a 9-1 UFC record in less than four years, winning both the featherweight and the lightweight belts in the process.

However, there are many doubts he could switch to boxing to take on the legendary Mayweather.

Mayweather was 49-0 before hanging up his gloves and, if a fight was to take place, he would certainly be rated as the favourite.

However, despite highlighting some of McGregor’s flaws, Silva wouldn’t rule out McGregor giving Mayweather a run for his money - something he feels he should do.

"I think everybody has a chance,” Silva said. "When you step inside (the ring) to fight, you have a chance. Of course that if you’re fighting Mayweather, people would say ‘oh, McGregor won’t last a round,’ but we never know.

"The movement is different, how you have your feet on the ground is different, the timing is different boxing,” he continued. "The only way to see is putting them to fight. He would have to stop at least a year to be able to do a close fight, and I believe he should do it."

