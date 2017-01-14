American golfer Justin Thomas entered his name into the history books of the PGA Tour after scoring the lowest 36-hole total at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Following up from his phenomenal showing on Thursday, where he ended with an opening 59, Thomas went on to post a six-under-par 64.

With his score of 123 at the Honolulu-based golf course, he now holds the record by a single shot, the previous best being 124 by Pat Perez, David Toms, and most recently Jason Day.

Thereby, the 23-year-old became the youngest man to register a sub-60 round with his opening 59 at Waialae.

In the course of creating the milestone, Thomas moved to 17-under par, holding a five-stroke lead over Gary Woodland at the halfway point.

Justin Rose remain tied for third on 10-under par.

Although, it was not an easy task to achieve the feat as he had to eagle the final hole to set the new record and did so by firing a seven-iron to within eight feet of the pin at the par-five 18th.

The North American made seven birdies, three bogeys, and eagled the last on the Honolulu course.

He won the SBS Tournament of Champions last Sunday, also in Hawaii, beating Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama by three shots.

Sky Sports quoted the talisman saying: “I definitely haven't shown the world my best golf. I haven't even shown the world great golf, or consistent, great golf.

“I understand it's tough to get everything clicking, and everything isn't clicking for me. Everything's good, but rounds like yesterday happen when everything's clicking.”

He is of the opinion that addressing his flaws on the turf helped him not only to improve his skills but he gained a lot of confidence as well.

“I think I'm getting more confident and I'm improving too. I'm doing a lot of hard work with my dad and putting coach, Matt Killen, this offseason to work on my weaknesses.

“I think I'm just trending up and hopefully wanting to show everyone in the world what I have.”

However, he still believes there is further scope for improvement in terms of concentration to not let the lead slip away after the brilliant display over two days.

“But the three bogeys I made were just terrible, a lack of concentration or just not playing smart but obviously I had a great day out there. To finish with that eagle was huge."

