Why Rob Gronkowski's absence could spell disaster for Patriots in the playoffs

The New England Patriots play their first playoff game this weekend against the Houston Texans in what many are saying will be an easy win for the AFC East franchise.

The Patriots finished the season with a 14-2 record on the back of a seven-game win streak to claim the top spot in the AFC, all without their top tight end, Rob Gronkowski.

While Tom Brady and New England managed to cope without Gronk during the regular season, history tells us a different outcome may occur in the playoffs without their four-time first team All-Pro tight end.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

During the regular season, Brady has always managed to survive without Gronkowski, but in the postseason he has a 1-2 record without his star tight end.

The only win in the postseason without Gronk came against the Indianapolis Colts in the divisional round of the 2013 season. They won 43-22, but their tight ends were ineffective on the day, only achieving one catch for six yards.

Article continues below

The other two games which were losses, the tight ends were more productive but didn't pose a big enough threat to change the outcome of the game. These losses were against the Baltimore Ravens in the 2012 season's AFC championship game (28-13) and in the 2013 season's AFC championship game vs the Denver Broncos (26-16).

The common trend between these games? Not only did the Patriots lose by at least two possessions in both of them, but they were losses against good defenses, and the tight end playing in replacement of Gronkowski never scored a touchdown.

Michael Hoomanawanui was Gronkowski's replacement in all three of those games, with Aaron Hernandez playing in just the loss to the Ravens as well (the less said about him, the better), so it goes to show how big of an asset the four-time Pro Bowler is to this Patriots offense in the playoffs.

Brady was still productive in all three of these playoff games without Gronk, throw for almost 200 yards or more in each of them, but without his redzone threat, he didn't score many touchdowns, as he only scored two in total across the three games with two interceptions.

Not only that, but New England will face one of the league's best defenses this weekend in the Texans, who have managed to keep a lockdown on tight ends all year long, only conceding 539 yards and three touchdowns to the position.

This year might be different for the Patriots, however, as they have a fine replacement at tight end in Martellus Bennett, but they must be wary. If he is unable to be productive in the redzone with him, it could end up eliminating them surprisingly from Super Bowl contention this season.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms