Most of the NBA world lost its collective minds when they heard that the Cleveland Cavaliers acquired Kyle Korver for what felt like pocket lint at the time.

For the low price of Mo Williams’ contract and Mike Dunleavy, an elite league-wide shooting threat from outside could fall into your lap too.

There was a first round pick thrown in there for good measure too.

In his first two games though, the 35-year-old sharpshooter looked lost on the court with his new teammates.

He missed eight of the 10 shots he took against the Utah Jazz and Portland Trailblazers and looked tentative at points with the ball. All of that changed against the Sacramento Kings and Cavs fans finally got the preview of what Korver will look like in the flow of the offence.

Cleveland beat Sac Town 120-108, and the former Hawk scored 18 points, including four out of six made three pointers. After finally getting to participate in a shootaround before the game, the former Bluejay told ESPN that he was still getting acclimated.

He joked with the press: “I still don’t know what was going on half the time, but I knew what was going on half the time. So that was really helpful.”

If he can make this kind of impact without being completely comfortable in the club’s schemes, then there is no telling what the ceiling for this team can be with respect to scoring the basketball.

Slowly but surely, he is making his way and that should scare the rest of the league.