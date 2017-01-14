Much has been made of Carmelo Anthony and his fit with the New York Knicks this season as they strive to enter the playoffs.

Melo has had a rough time the last few games as the club’s 2-10 record in their most recent games has led many to sound the alarm as we approach the trade deadline.

Knicks fans fear that they may miss the postseason for the fourth straight season and that their relationship with their resident superstar may have run its course.

Things are not so simple as Anthony has a no-trade clause and has to agree to lift it in order to be moved in any sort of deal.

In the past, the 32-year-old has repeatedly stated that he wasn’t going anywhere and that stance remains unchanged with all indications surfacing now.

You can add his good friend Dwyane Wade to the list of people that believe that chances are very slim that the small forward will be looking for ways out of NYC.

He recently told the New York Daily News: “He loves it here. He loves being here. His family loves it here. And he wants to win here. He’s going to be here as long as they want him here -- win, lose or draw.”

Wade’s comments here make sense as Melo has clear business aspirations beyond basketball. The city offers the perfect place to pursue those interests and still be entrenched in a community that he feels very connected to on a personal level.

Also, his statement should be taken very seriously because of the close friendship of he, Anthony, Chris Paul and LeBron James. So, for the moment, it looks like the Knicks and their star are going to be together. Fans might just want to get used to it.