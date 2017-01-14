Bill Goldberg’s surprisingly dominating win over Brock Lesnar at the 2016 Survivor Series pay-per-view certainly opened up many more possibilities.

The assumption is that Lesnar will cost Goldberg the chance to win the Royal Rumble on January 29, before the two have their final encounter at WrestleMania 33 to conclude their feud once and for all.

CURRENT WWE RUN

However, that may not be the end of Goldberg’s current WWE run, if The Inquisitr are to be believed.

There was a lot of doubt surrounding Goldberg’s return to the WWE, as nobody really knew how the fans would react after a 12-year hiatus from the company, as well as the reaction he would have received from the Toronto crowd when he dismantled Lesnar at Survivor Series.

It’s safe to say it went down better than expected, including his victory over The Beast Incarnate, and he’s done enough to have Vince McMahon wanting more.

Apparently, Goldberg’s popularity with the WWE Universe and the continued attention he brings to the product has Vince and other top officials extremely happy.

WRESTLEMANIA 34

With the company recently announcing that WrestleMania 34 will return to New Orleans, WWE’s early plans have Goldberg sticking around until at least 2018.

Although many expected WrestleMania 33 to be his final event, plenty of reports suggested that Goldberg told Vince that he’s happy to come back whenever he wants, as long as he keeps paying him the undisclosed sum it took to lure him back.

It’s obvious that he’s another star attraction, and Vince knows he adds a lot of value to the product so he can afford to have him appear more often than originally anticipated.

While it doesn’t mean he’ll stick around permanently, his presence on shows like SummerSlam and Survivor Series will be welcomed.

WWE has already teased a potential encounter with Roman Reigns, so perhaps he and others could be in line to take on Goldberg after WrestleMania 33 in Orlando.

