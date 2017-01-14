Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

Michelle Waterson.

Michelle Waterson brilliantly escapes ankle lock thanks to coach’s words

The bond between athlete and coach can be absolutely crucial in certain sports - particularly individual sports such as tennis, boxing and UFC.

The advice the coach offers during a match or a fight can, in some cases, be the difference between victory and defeat.

In UFC, the coaches of fighters can shout out instructions from their seat at the side of the Octagon - but it must be hard for coach and fighter to get a message across and listen, respectively, when the action is taking place.

However, a remarkable clip has emerged from the fight between Michelle Waterson and Herica Tiburcio from December 2014.

It shows the coach, Greg Jackson, intervening with clear instructions after Waterson’s ankle is caught in a lock by Tiburcio.

Jackson: 'She doesn't have anything'

“Alright, she doesn’t have anything there,” Jackson shouts. “Move those legs out of the way. She’s going to look for the ankle but she doesn’t have any pressure.”

p1b6el59o11kppvamsnr1urlk4t9.jpg

Jackson: 'Now back-fist her"

After seeing Waterson had an opportunity to inflict a blow on her opponent, Jackson added: "Now back-fist her (left hand).”

p1b6el6bhflpvpq5ev8nbf1is6b.jpg

Waterson then escapes

She does exactly what her coach asks, escapes the ankle lock, and then resumes the fight from a standing position.

p1b6el7bth1ff9au71sjn1is4g00d.jpg

Video: Waterson listens to her coach

The clip is from the Uninterrupted documentary Fight Mom.

Waterson ended up losing the fight

Unfortunately for Waterson and Jackson, they ended up losing the fight, which was the main event of Invite FC 10 in Texas.

Tiburcio, aged 21 at the time, caused a shock by beating one of the most popular fighters in the organisation by submission.

