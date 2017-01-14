We've already had two teams move cities over the past year or so, with the Rams moving from St Louis to Los Angeles, and the Chargers moving from San Diego to Los Angeles as well.

The Oakland Raiders were the next team expected to relocate, with a possible move to Las Vegas being on the horizon. After much discussion, they have come to a decision on the future of their franchise this week as well.

They will be moving.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said in a report: "The Raiders will file relocation papers to move from Oakland to Las Vegas, according to sources familiar with their thinking. After a year of planning, debate, and bold action, after many years of a sub-par stadium option in Oakland, the Raiders have made a firm decision on their future.

"The stunning move, one that should be made official in the coming days, is expected to add a new city to the NFL's ever-changing landscape. The Raiders would need 24 votes from the league's owners to formally make the move, a vote that will come this spring."

Article continues below

Rapoport also said that Oakland has made no progress to keep the team in the city, and at this point, it is only a matter of time before the team leaves.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has said: "If the (Raiders) decide that they can't make it work in Oakland and they decide that they want to file for relocation, then their window is from when they get eliminated from the playoffs to Feb. 15." That window opened last week when they lost to the Houston Texans, so it looks like they're making the move early in that window.

Once the Raiders have filed for a move, it will take four to six weeks for the process to be analyzed and for a final decision to come that will approve or deny their relocation. This means a vote of the owners to send the Raiders to Vegas could take place during the late-March league meetings in Arizona. The other option would be to call a special league meeting.

The team needs 24 votes in total from the NFL's owners in order for a move to be finalized, and recent reports have said the Raiders have that support. Even when the move goes through, they still plan to stay in Oakland for a few more seasons until their new stadium is built.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms