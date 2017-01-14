A lot has been made of the actions of Sergio Ramos after he scored his penalty against Sevilla in the Copa del Rey clash against Sevilla on Thursday.

Madrid were 3-1 down when they were awarded a penalty with just minutes remaining. Club captain Sergio Ramos was given the responsibility of killing off the tie once and for all.

Of course, the Spaniard is a former Sevilla player and, when he stepped up to take the penalty, he was met with a whole host of nasty abuse.

That encouraged him to, not only dink the penalty to humiliate the home side, but to goad them with his celebrations. There was quite the backlash which has resulted in the defender having to apologise for his actions.

But something that you might have missed is what teammate Marcelo said to him before his ‘Panenka’ penalty.

With Ramos having to deal with a stream of abuse from the supporters behind the goal - including some remarks about his Mother - Marcelo went over to give him some kind words of encouragement.

“You are the best,” is what the Brazilian said to him before the spot-kick.

It did the job as Ramos stepped up and produced an outrageous penalty before his controversial celebrations.

Minutes later, Karim Benzema equalised to make it 3-3 and break a Spanish record of 40-matches unbeaten and progress 6-3 on aggregate.

Since the match, Ramos has said sorry for what he did but insisted he wasn’t happy with the abuse he received during the match.

Ramos' apology

"I came here to play a long time ago, it wasn't the reception I was hoping for but you have to respect it. I asked for forgiveness and my celebration wasn't meant as a lack of respect or an insult to anyone," he said.

"This will always be my home despite those who choose to boo me. I'm not going to change my style of play because my team needs me and I am the captain of Real Madrid. I am both a Sevillista and a Madridista."

Zidane defends Ramos

And his manager, Zinedine Zidane, has defended his skipper.

"It is not nice when they insult you," he told his club's website. "We can't avoid it, however.

"It is an ugly thing to happen but it can't be avoided. He played here for a long time. He is from here and I'm certain he'll be hurt by that. These things can happen from time to time and neither he nor his family will be happy with that."

