Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Derrick Rose.

Derrick Rose shrugs off huge fine because “Family is before anything”

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Derrick Rose’s wild week just keeps on getting more and more crazy as details continue to emerge on his disappearance.

When speaking to The Vertical, the point guard stressed that family is everything to him and people like his mother Brenda, his son PJ and his brother Reggie are major priorities in his life.

Now, Rose is ponying up a whopping $200,000 for his absence during the recent game against the New Orleans Pelicans because of family issues.

He didn’t seem concerned about the fine: “I didn’t make the decision off the strength of people caring about what I did. I went home, did what I had to do, because my family is before anything. I was going to take the fine of whatever it may be.”

After much public outcry against the 28-year-old point guard for being “out of touch”, this comment is something that most fans will resonate with.

Everyone would drop everything at a moment’s notice if their child or parent was in any kind of danger.

BASKET-NBA-KNICKS MEDIA DAY

Rose has stated that he would like to remain in New York City after this season and this incident will likely play into management’s decisions about him, even if they shouldn’t.

Right now, the best thing he can do is finish the season strong and have a strong postseason campaign if possible.

The ghastly sum he was fined is a ton of money, but if he can impress in The Big Apple, then his new contract will more than make up for it.

Topics:
NBA
Atlantic Division
Eastern Conference
New York Knicks
Carmelo Anthony
Derrick Rose
Chicago Bulls
Central Division
Kristaps Porzingis
Derrick Rose

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again