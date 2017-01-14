Derrick Rose’s wild week just keeps on getting more and more crazy as details continue to emerge on his disappearance.

When speaking to The Vertical, the point guard stressed that family is everything to him and people like his mother Brenda, his son PJ and his brother Reggie are major priorities in his life.

Now, Rose is ponying up a whopping $200,000 for his absence during the recent game against the New Orleans Pelicans because of family issues.

He didn’t seem concerned about the fine: “I didn’t make the decision off the strength of people caring about what I did. I went home, did what I had to do, because my family is before anything. I was going to take the fine of whatever it may be.”

After much public outcry against the 28-year-old point guard for being “out of touch”, this comment is something that most fans will resonate with.

Everyone would drop everything at a moment’s notice if their child or parent was in any kind of danger.

Rose has stated that he would like to remain in New York City after this season and this incident will likely play into management’s decisions about him, even if they shouldn’t.

Right now, the best thing he can do is finish the season strong and have a strong postseason campaign if possible.

The ghastly sum he was fined is a ton of money, but if he can impress in The Big Apple, then his new contract will more than make up for it.