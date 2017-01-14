Dele Alli sets up Harry Kane with brilliant scoop pass

Tottenham are gathering serious momentum in the Premier League and during one of the busiest periods of the season.

Mauricio Pochettino's men completely blew away an unusually fragile West Brom side 4-0 on Saturday, courtesy of a Harry Kane hat-trick and Gareth McAuley's own goal.

The result had basically been sealed in the first half after Kane opened the scoring early on before Christian Eriksen's effort was deflected first by Jonas Olsson and then McAuley to go past a helpless Ben Foster.

The West Brom goalkeeper was unfortunate to concede four goals after putting in a brilliant performance to keep Spurs' fluent front line from making the scoreline even more embarrassing.

Kane added two more in the second half to kill Tony Pulis' team off but it was his third that really caught the eye.

Not necessarily for the role he played but how it was manufactured by Dele Alli.

By the 80th minute, the Baggies were hoping the home side would just wind down the clock and accept the three points.

However, Alli doesn't play that way and instead he turned on the style with a delightful lob over the defence in Kane's path - see the video below.

Of course, Kane still had to apply the finishing touch and produced a fine volley into the far corner but it was Alli's assist that was getting all the love on Twitter.

The victory was Spurs' first home win over West Brom for five years but more importantly, kept the pressure on Chelsea to pick up three points at the King Power Stadium when they take on Leicester later on.

