In a match earlier today, which saw the Perth Scorchers take on the Melbourne Stars in the Australian Big Bash League, Melbourne Star Marcus Stoinis found himself on the receiving end of what looked to be a rather nasty and painful injury.

The injury occurred when Mitchell Johnson bowled the ball in one of his trademark fast deliveries, and the ball made direct contact with Marcus Stoinis.

From the video, which can be seen further down this article, it is unclear whether the ball hit the lower stomach and bladder, or the testicular area with comments to the video debating both sides.

The post on twitter, published by BT Sport Cricket, suggested that the shot had hit the genital area of Stoinis, causing him to fall to the ground in pain, forcing the referee to come over and check on his health.

Watch the short, but painful, moment occur in the video further down this article as the bowler for Perth Scorchers takes out Stoinis of the Melbourne Stars.

Despite the injury, the Melbourne Stars player received some good news as his side managed to defeat the Perth Scorchers, winning by 7 wickets.

The match was highly talked about on social media with the contest providing some great highlights with strong showings from both sides.

You can watch the injury occurring below.

Somehow, despite being hit in the delicate area, Stoinis managed to continue play and complete a quick single for his team.

However, he was quick to drop to his knees shortly after.

