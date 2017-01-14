There are some footballers who, let’s face it, are motivated by money over winning silverware or playing for a particular club they might have grown up supporting or admire for other reasons.

It’d be unfair to name them here, although it’s safe to assume that a few of them are currently plying their trade in the Chinese Super League.

Then again, it must take an awful lot of willpower to turn down one of the astronomical contracts that have been offered to high-profile footballers by Chinese clubs over the past few months.

Article continues below

Diego Costa is the latest football star to have his head turned by a contract offer from China, according to Sky Sports.

It’s understood that the Chelsea striker has been offered an eye-watering £576,000-a-week to leave Stamford Bridge for the Far East and it doesn’t seem to be much of a coincidence that now he’s fallen out with Antonio Conte.

Article continues below

Indeed, Conte is reported to have shouted “Go to China!” towards Costa at the end of their heated trading ground row this week.

Chinese clubs are also keen on Kane

A few days earlier the Daily Mail claimed that Chinese Super League clubs are prepared to pay top English talent, including Dele Alli and Harry Kane, up to £800,000 a week to join their revolution.

Kane, who netted a hat-trick for Tottenham against West Brom this afternoon, is still only 23 and stands a relatively decent chance of breaking Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League goalscoring record provided he spends his whole career in England’s top flight.

The Spurs forward is now on 62 Premier League goals and so needs another 199 to overtake Shearer’s insane tally of 260.

Shearer asked: 'Will Kane beat your record?'

One fan told Shearer that he’s got Kane at 100/1 to surpass Shearer’s record and asked the Newcastle United legend if it was a decent bet or not.

“Depends if he fancies China!” Shearer responded.

Shearer's response to China question

The Match of the Day pundit was then asked whether he would have been tempted to join a Chinese club during his career - and his response was fantastic.

He replied: “I turned down Barcelona and Man Utd so I suspect the answer would have been the same!”

Shearer: Genuine Newcastle legend

Indeed, Shearer had the opportunity to join two of the world’s biggest football clubs back in 1996 but chose to join his beloved Magpies for a world record £15 million transfer fee.

Shearer failed to win a major trophy with Newcastle, but there’s no bigger hero in the eyes of the club’s passionate supporters.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms