Russell Westbrook now has 19 triple doubles on the season which is the most for a player since the NBA and ABA merged in 1976.

Oklahoma City needs him to get as close as possible to this herculean task every night, because without it they are sunk.

The 28-year-old has been consistently amazing over the course of this season, but there have been some clunkers where he still has great stats but he has to do too much to get them.

Last night’s 96-86 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves was one of those nights. He scored 21 points on 7 of 23 shooting and missed nine three-pointers. Along with those offensive struggles, he added 10 turnovers.

Remarkably, he still managed to get double digit rebounds and assists, but in the end it didn’t really matter.

In fact, he said as much to The Oklahoman after the game: “It don’t mean s***. We lost.”

Westbrook doesn’t mince words when he grades his own performances and he has repeated that he doesn’t care about joining Oscar Robertson as the only player to average a triple double for an entire season.

All the UCLA product wants to do is win games for his team and if they come with the triple double flourish then that is a bonus.

41 games into the season and he has one more triple double than all of last season put together. It’s a great achievement and an even better show, but he and his teammates hope that all of the stats from here on out translate to wins.