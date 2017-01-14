Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Shane could face a top SmackDown star.

WWE reportedly planning Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles for WrestleMania 33

As expected, the WWE has been reshuffling the WrestleMania 33 card with Vince McMahon apparently scrapping numerous matches that were speculated to take place at the event.

Right now, the only matches that seem to be going ahead for sure are Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg, Seth Rollins vs. Triple H and The Big Show going up against Shaquille O’Neal.

RESHUFFLING THE CARD

Most of the changes seem to be revolving around The Undertaker, John Cena, and the WWE Championship title.

While early rumours had the WWE title being on the line in a potential contest between Cena and The Deadman, reports have claimed that the match won’t be going ahead, and The Phenom won’t be battling for any championship.

Despite that, many still believe AJ Styles will drop his crown to Cena at the Royal Rumble, and according to a rumour from The Inquisitr, that could well be the case as WWE has other plans for The Phenomenal One.

This week, it was reported that SmackDown Live commissioner Shane McMahon is expected to compete at the Grandest Stage of Them All on April 2.

While Shane was originally lined up as an opponent for The Beast Incarnate, Goldberg is now occupying the spot in a potential main event match, and he’s now rumoured to be taking on a SmackDown star.

That man is said to be AJ Styles.

SHANE O'MAC VS. THE PHENOMENAL ONE

They’re claiming the match has already been pencilled in by WWE officials, and we could see the rivalry unfold after the Rumble.

The tricky part of this feud is the face-heel dynamic of both characters.

Shane is universally loved by the fans, and usually, you’d expect his opponent to be booed but it seems as if we could be in a similar situation to last year with The Undertaker.

However, even though Styles is a heel, he receives some of the loudest reactions on a consistent basis.

If Styles can somehow turn up his heel persona in the ring and on the microphone, and perhaps blame the authoritative figures on the blue brand for potentially dropping his title, then WWE has a perfect feud ready on a plate for WrestleMania.

Would you like to see Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles at WrestleMania 33? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Topics:
John Cena
AJ Styles
WWE
Royal Rumble
Vince McMahon
WWE Smackdown
Wrestlemania

