Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Isaiah Thomas.

Brad Stevens showed supreme confidence in Isaiah Thomas against the Atlanta Hawks

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Boston found themselves in a tight game in the waning seconds against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.

Paul Millsap of the Hawks had just hit a huge three-pointer to knot the game up at 101 and the Celtics were poised to inbound the ball.

Usually, coach Brad Stevens would call a timeout and draw up one of his patented sideline plays for the win.

Friday was not a normal game. Isaiah Thomas looked toward his coach who was pleading for the timeout and waved him off.

Thomas went down the court and secured the victory on a step-back jumpshot over Kent Bazemore. It was a gutsy play by the shortest man on the floor and it couldn’t have happened without the trust and belief of his coach.

When speaking to the Boston Globe after the game, Stevens said of the exchange: “I said, ‘All right, go win the game.”

Short and sweet instructions for the point guard who was the last man drafted in 2011 and looks to be headed to his second straight All-Star Game as a member of the storied franchise.

It takes true faith between a player and coach to leave the result of the game essentially up to one man, but this is how the relationship between the former Husky and the former Bulldog coach has developed.

Boston is in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff hunt and they will be there for the foreseeable future as long as they have this player/coach tandem.

Topics:
NBA
Boston Celtics
Atlantic Division
Eastern Conference
Isaiah Thomas

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again