Boston found themselves in a tight game in the waning seconds against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.

Paul Millsap of the Hawks had just hit a huge three-pointer to knot the game up at 101 and the Celtics were poised to inbound the ball.

Usually, coach Brad Stevens would call a timeout and draw up one of his patented sideline plays for the win.

Friday was not a normal game. Isaiah Thomas looked toward his coach who was pleading for the timeout and waved him off.

Thomas went down the court and secured the victory on a step-back jumpshot over Kent Bazemore. It was a gutsy play by the shortest man on the floor and it couldn’t have happened without the trust and belief of his coach.

When speaking to the Boston Globe after the game, Stevens said of the exchange: “I said, ‘All right, go win the game.”

Short and sweet instructions for the point guard who was the last man drafted in 2011 and looks to be headed to his second straight All-Star Game as a member of the storied franchise.

It takes true faith between a player and coach to leave the result of the game essentially up to one man, but this is how the relationship between the former Husky and the former Bulldog coach has developed.

Boston is in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff hunt and they will be there for the foreseeable future as long as they have this player/coach tandem.