Shandong Luneng interested in signing Manchester United ace

Jose Mourinho is currently overseeing his second transfer window as Manchester United manager and it isn't exactly following the same pattern as the first.

Back in the summer, Eric Bailly, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Paul Pogba all arrived at the club while only a few members of the first team squad were deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

This time around, it looks unlikely that there will be any further additions as the proposed move for Victor Lindelof continues to stall.

However, Mourinho is more than willing to trim the fat over the next couple weeks and allow those who are currently unable to break into the starting XI to leave the club.

Morgan Schneiderlin was the first one to depart earlier this week, completing a switch to Everton while Memphis Depay is also expected to move on once the Red Devils receive an offer they consider to be acceptable.

Perhaps surprisingly, there hasn't been much speculation surrounding the future of Ashley Young, who has also struggled for minutes this season.

There have been a few whispers of interest from Premier League clubs but the biggest rumour to date has been published in The Sun today.

The British tabloid claims Young is the latest name is to become a target for the Chinese Super League.

They believe Shandong Luneng are preparing to make 'a huge offer' for the versatile English winger, although no specific potential fee is given.

With his career seemingly on the wane, it might be something that the 31-year-old could consider.

Shandong already have a couple of familiar faces to fans of the Premier League in the form of strikers Graziano Pelle and Papiss Cisse.

Nevertheless, United are thought to be reluctant to let Young go as Mourinho thinks he could still have a role to play in the second half of the campaign.

The former Watford and Aston Villa ace has made just ten appearances so far this season and has more often than not been played at full-back rather than his more familiar position further forwards.

