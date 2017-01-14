Chelsea fans were dealt with the real threat of Diego Costa leaving for China on Friday evening after reports emerged of his argument with the club’s fitness coach.

The forward has missed the previous three training sessions after the incident, with Antonio Conte apparently telling him to “Go to China” during a heated argument.

As a result, Costa’s representatives contacted some Chinese clubs to see if any of them wanted one of the best strikers in Europe.

Of course, they were keen.

An offer came in from the far East offering him £30m-per-year, a deal that would make him one of the best-paid players in the world.

So, is he tempted by the money and will he follow in the footsteps of former teammates Ramires, Oscar and John Obi Mikel?

Well, according to ESPN Brazil correspondent, Joao Castelo-Branco, no.

He’s tweeted an ‘exclusive’ revealing Costa has said he has no interest in China at the moment.

So, Chelsea fans can breathe a huge sigh of relief that Costa won’t be swapping the Premier League for the Super League.

However, that’s not to say that he won’t be tempted by a move to an alternative side in Europe. There was plenty of speculation surrounding the Brazilian-born in the summer with a move to his former club, Atletico Madrid being discussed.

Conte convinced him to remain at Stamford Bridge and Costa's attitude has changed drastically in the first half of the campaign with him not getting involved in any misdemeanours.

Well, that was until this week when this argument arose.

Costa’s future is still uncertain but one thing seems clear: he’s not tempted by the insane amount of money being offered by Chinese clubs.

Will he stay in west London and help the Blues in their title challenge? We’ll find out in the coming weeks before the end of the January transfer window.

