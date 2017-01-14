The Houston Texans have a tough game against the New England Patriots this weekend in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

Many people are not even giving Bill O'Brien's team a chance against Bill Belichick's team in this game because Tom Brady and his offense have been so productive this season, while Brock Osweiler and his offense have been quite the opposite.

The two have already faced one another earlier this season, with the Patriots putting on a dominant performance against the Texans, defeating them 27-0. That win even came without Brady at the quarterback position for New England.

It might sound like mission impossible and that Houston has a major problem, but there is a chance there could be an upset in Foxborough this weekend. Here is what needs to happen for the Texans to advance to the AFC championship game.

Miller winning vs Patriots front seven

Lamar Miller has been the only consistent member of the Texans' offense this season. The last time these two teams met, he ran for 80 yards on 21 attempts, but the team's passing offense wasn't consistent enough for this to be effective running as they were chasing the scoreboard throughout the game.

The Patriots defense was ranked fourth in the league against the run, as they allow on average 88.6 yards per game, so it's going to be a difficult battle for the former Dolphins back. In the eight games where he has run for 80 yards or more, the Texans have won six of those games. If Miller can produce once more, it will give his team a good chance at victory.

Brock Osweiler avoiding mistakes

Brock Osweiler has had a terrible season for the Houston Texans. The four-year, $72 million contract with $37 million guaranteed looks like an absolute oversight by the AFC South side and arguably the worst free-agent signing of 2016. Last week, he paid it off ever so slightly, but another playoff win against the Patriots would skyrocket his popularity.

Osweiler can orchestrate a win for Houston by making sure he avoids making mistakes. He just needs to make the throws that are needed, rather than forcing the ball down the field. So long as he makes the throws necessary to keep the offense on the field, his team can win this game.

In games where the quarterback has had a passer rating of 70 or more, Houston has won 75% of the time. The Patriots are weaker against the pass (ranked 12th in the league conceding on average 237.9 yards per game) than what they are against the run, so as long as Osweiler dodges the errors, the Texans can make the AFC title game.

Start strong to give defense a chance

At some point during this game, the Texans' defense is going to get tired and struggle to withstand the Patriots offense and get them off the field to keep them in the game. Brady will only make that scenario come quicker than what it did earlier in the season, but it can be evaded.

Houston needs to make sure they score points and score them early in order to keep themselves in this game and give their defense a fighting chance against the third best scoring offense in the league.

During the regular season, the Texans only scored four touchdowns in the first quarter. In these games where they scored in the first, they won them all. Same goes with their wildcard game against the Raiders last week. If they can repeat this against the Patriots, they might have a shot.

