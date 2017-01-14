WWE recently made the bold move to move forward in a storyline featuring the real-life relationship involving Renee Young and Dean Ambrose.

The company often incorporates these storylines to go hand in hand with what’s occurring on Total Divas, to get more eyes on the TV show as well as in-ring programming.

NEW CHAMPION

The rivalry resulted in Ambrose dethroning The Miz to become the new Intercontinental Champion, which understandably had fans – and also officials – questioning why the move was made.

Firstly, everybody knows The Miz is a fantastic heel, and having the gold on him makes him that much more important.

Secondly, it was surprising to see a main event star in The Lunatic Fringe go from the WWE Championship to the Intercontinental title picture so quickly.

According to Daily Wrestling News, officials reportedly have concerns over Ambrose as a main event star since becoming the new champion, as they don’t feel that he can make the title as important as what The Miz was able to do.

MAIN EVENT CONCERN

Officials also reportedly feel that him being the champion could only hurt him in the long-run, and by keeping him as champion, it could result in him becoming a mid-card star that gets lost in the shuffle.

On the other hand, they believe keeping him in main event feuds without the gold could be more beneficial for his future at the top end of the card.

Vince McMahon apparently made the call himself to have Ambrose dethrone the A-Lister, as he disagreed with officials that thought it won’t work out for the former WWE Champion.

Only time will tell whether Vince should have listened to the officials that told him not to pin the Intercontinental title on him.

Should WWE have decided against Dean Ambrose becoming Intercontinental Champion? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

