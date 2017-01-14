Official online NBA destination in the UK

Al Horford.

Al Horford goes from being booed to a standing ovation in return against the Atlanta Hawks

Traditionally, fans are not kind to players who leave in free agency when they return to their old arenas.

Players who decide to pull up roots and leave can expect a round booing the next time they set foot in front of their old crowd.

Hopefully, Al Horford got the memo before he returned to Atlanta on Friday, because everyone in the Highlight Factory was not happy to see him again.

Phillips Arena booed the big man during player introductions and most times he touched the ball in the early parts of the game.

After the first quarter, the organisation decided to air a video tribute in honor of the 30-year-old’s nine seasons with the Hawks.

Near the beginning of the montage, fans booed loudly, but by the end they cheered Horford and gave him a standing ovation for his efforts in Atlanta.

The club never reached an NBA Finals with the former Gator and he left them for a bigger market with a storied history.

However, it would be hard to argue that his time with the team was a failure as the ATL has been a prominent figure in the Eastern Conference playoff race for the better part of the last decade.

Time heals all wounds and the fans will warm to Horford even more as the seasons go by. He could even come back at some point, but for right now, the full spectrum of emotions will be on display in any meetings with the Celtics.

