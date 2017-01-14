Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

Brook battling Gennady Golovkin during his first defeat in September.

Amir Khan is "main target" for Kell Brook

IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook has identified Amir Khan as his “main target”, amidst increasing speculation on his next opponent.

Fighters including Errol Spence Jr and Manny Pacquiao are penned as possible challengers, however, Sheffield-born Brook claims the time is right for an all-British title fight.

“It’s been going on way too long; the British public need to have this fight. He’s got nowhere else to go,” Brook told Sky Sports.

“I don’t’ want to say too much and scare him off, I don’t want to scare Khan off. I just want to sit back, be reserved and let the team make the fight happen and then I’ll give it to him.

“The timing is right, it has to happen now. It needs to happen, for me, I’ve always been willing and ready to make the fight happen.”

Brook will be looking to return to winning ways after achieving a remarkable 36 consecutive victories before suffering his first loss in September; a disappointing TKO defeat to Gennady Golovkin.

Brook was required to jump up two weight classes before his first loss to the 34-year-old Kazakh.

Looking forwards, Brook intends to remain at 147lbs, despite the wishes of his team.

“The team around me want me to move to 154lbs because they know I perform better at the higher weight. But because I’m stubborn and I’m world champion at 147lbs, I want to stay down here.”

Kell Brook v Jo Jo Dan - IBF World Welterweight Title Fight

Brook’s promoter Eddie Hearn has negotiated possible dates in late May for a bout between the two, with talks allegedly reaching advanced stages, according to Brook.

“This is the best that we’ve ever, ever had in talks; we’ve even been talking venues. We are really, nearly there.”

While Khan’s camp have been less vocal, Brook voiced his personal desire to go toe-to-toe with the Bolton-born boxer, in particular.

BOX-OLY-PAK-GB-AMIR

“Just pull your finger out and get down to business; get this locked off, get this fight signed.

“Forget all the egos involved, let’s just make it happen, me and you will make a bag full of money and we will give all that the world of boxing has been wanting to see, a real great fight.”

