Lionel Messi has began 2017 in incredible style.

Three brilliant free-kicks in the first three matches of the calendar year suggests that the Argentine means business as he attempts to win back the Ballon d’Or and FIFA’s ‘The Best’ trophy.

And, while he didn’t get on the scoresheet during the first-half of their La Liga clash against Las Palmas, that doesn’t mean he wasn’t in inspirational form.

Luis Suarez’s goal gave Luis Enrique’s side the lead but it was a moment of Messi magic that was the talking point in the opening 45 minutes.

Now, we’ve seen the iconic photos of Diego Maradona being surrounded by dozens of defenders. A similar one of Messi has also been taken in the past.

And something similar happened in the opening 45 minutes for the Argentina superstar.

Messi pounced on a loose ball in the Las Palmas box and was surrounded by a handful of yellow shirts. However, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner sent them all the wrong way with a brilliant Cruyff turn before firing the ball across the face of the goal.

Take a look:

If only he had scored.

Messi and co. know exactly how important a victory against Las Palmas is if they want to catch Real Madrid at the top of the table. With Madrid not playing until Sunday, Barca will go within two points of their rivals with a win - although Zinedine Zidane’s side will have two matches in hand.

Messi will just be glad to put a difficult week behind him.

Earlier this week, club official, Pere Gratacos, was sacked after he said: “Messi would not be as good without Iniesta, Neymar and co.”

According to Mundo Deportivo, Messi was ‘disapointed’ with the decision to remove Gratacos - the man who handed him his Barcelona B debut.

Messi certainly didn’t need Iniesta or Neymar to make the Las Palmas defence look like mugs.

