Paul Pogba is well known for his outlandish haircuts. During the early part of the season he was actually more well known for that than he was for his performances.

But now that he has got back into the swing of things at Old Trafford, he feels more justified in coming out of his shell again to show exactly why he is a style icon to so many across Europe.

With United hosting Liverpool this weekend, the young midfielder knew he had to do something to mark the occasion.

Article continues below

So as expected, he took to Instagram to give fans an insight into the creative process of his new haircut.

Pogba often opens himself up to such criticism and Mickey-taking due to his style choices and openness with promoting it on social media, but he's shown that his lifestyle choices have not interfered with his performances on the pitch.

Article continues below

The 23-year-old was given his own emoji this week, which can be accessed on Twitter by typing '#Pogba' and he killed two birds with one stone by celebrating that and getting ready for the visit of Liverpool by sharing a video on his social media channels.

The video shows him in the barber's chair getting an intricate design sewn into his hair and a few bright yellow streaks dyed.

He captioned the video with 'En mode emoji emojing myself @manchesterunited #VirandoEmoji #POGBA #neverfollow'

He seems pretty pleased with the end result and he'll be hoping to make an impact on the pitch, too, as United continue to close on the top four.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms