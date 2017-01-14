Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Paul Pogba.

Paul Pogba reveals crazy new haircut in time for Liverpool clash

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Paul Pogba is well known for his outlandish haircuts. During the early part of the season he was actually more well known for that than he was for his performances.

But now that he has got back into the swing of things at Old Trafford, he feels more justified in coming out of his shell again to show exactly why he is a style icon to so many across Europe.

With United hosting Liverpool this weekend, the young midfielder knew he had to do something to mark the occasion.

Article continues below

So as expected, he took to Instagram to give fans an insight into the creative process of his new haircut.

Pogba often opens himself up to such criticism and Mickey-taking due to his style choices and openness with promoting it on social media, but he's shown that his lifestyle choices have not interfered with his performances on the pitch.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Why Rob Gronkowski's absence could spell disaster for Patriots in the playoffs

Why Rob Gronkowski's absence could spell disaster for Patriots in the playoffs

The Raiders have come to a big decision on their NFL future

The Raiders have come to a big decision on their NFL future

The two unlikely WWE RAW stars Vince McMahon is impressed with

The two unlikely WWE RAW stars Vince McMahon is impressed with

Who WWE originally wanted to enter WrestleMania 33 as WWE Champion

Who WWE originally wanted to enter WrestleMania 33 as WWE Champion

Jamie Carragher names the player who did a Dimitri Payet at Liverpool

Jamie Carragher names the player who did a Dimitri Payet at Liverpool

How Chelsea players reacted to row between Costa and Conte [Independent]

How Chelsea players reacted to row between Costa and Conte [Independent]

The 23-year-old was given his own emoji this week, which can be accessed on Twitter by typing '#Pogba' and he killed two birds with one stone by celebrating that and getting ready for the visit of Liverpool by sharing a video on his social media channels.

The video shows him in the barber's chair getting an intricate design sewn into his hair and a few bright yellow streaks dyed.

He captioned the video with 'En mode emoji emojing myself @manchesterunited #VirandoEmoji #POGBA #neverfollow'

He seems pretty pleased with the end result and he'll be hoping to make an impact on the pitch, too, as United continue to close on the top four.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Liverpool
UEFA Champions League
Football
Premier League
Paul Pogba
Wayne Rooney
Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again